Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CWST stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 364.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after purchasing an additional 89,728 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

