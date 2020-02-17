CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.