CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. 729,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

