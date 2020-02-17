CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $664-676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.15 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of CARG traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 17,765,115 shares of the company were exchanged. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,517 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,028. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

