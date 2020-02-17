Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 116.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

CPTA stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

