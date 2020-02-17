Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $0.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGBXF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Green Growth Brands has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.86.
Green Growth Brands Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.