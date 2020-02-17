Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the marijuana producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 26,452,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

