Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,544 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

