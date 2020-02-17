Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$58.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.78. 261,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$58.43.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.