Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 61800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.87.

About Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

