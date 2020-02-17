Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,140 ($41.30) and last traded at GBX 3,115 ($40.98), 33,641 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 32,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,095 ($40.71).

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,056.80.

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,077 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £246,590.78 ($324,376.19).

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

