Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Cactus worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 250,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.