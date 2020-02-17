Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $124.35

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. Target has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

