Brokerages Set Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) PT at $15.38

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

REPH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 242,518 shares of the company were exchanged. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.