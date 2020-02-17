Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €73.07

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.07 ($84.96).

GXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of ETR GXI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.00 ($83.72). The company had a trading volume of 88,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is €69.13 and its 200-day moving average is €68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

