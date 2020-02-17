Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $26.00

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,338 shares. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,148,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

