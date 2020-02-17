Brokerages Set Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) PT at C$200.44

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BYD.UN stock remained flat at $C$209.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$119.24 and a twelve month high of C$219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$208.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

