Brokerages Set $15.50 Price Target for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 285,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

