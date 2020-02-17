Brokerages Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

SPT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 224,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,435. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $166,580,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $145,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $13,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $10,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $8,022,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

