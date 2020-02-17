Brokerages Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $21.81 on Friday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Enova International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

