Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $67.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.96 million to $67.50 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $66.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $280.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.33 million to $280.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.16 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $293.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,519 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $4,727,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 253,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 962.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.