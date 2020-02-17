Brokerages Anticipate Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.02). Iterum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.54) to ($7.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iterum Therapeutics.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

