Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

