Bread Price Hits $0.25 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $1.06 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tokenomy and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

