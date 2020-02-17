Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shares Up 0.1%

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.96, 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.48.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

