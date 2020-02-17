Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 148,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.15.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

