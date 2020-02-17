Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 957,533 shares of the company were exchanged. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,504,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.