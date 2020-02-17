Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

