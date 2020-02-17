Bonpay Market Capitalization Achieves $102,740.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $102,740.00 and $2,711.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02769424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00230706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021826 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

