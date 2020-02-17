BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

