Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

