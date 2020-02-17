BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

BLK traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $565.94. The company had a trading volume of 472,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,576. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.75 and its 200 day moving average is $474.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

