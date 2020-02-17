Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 130.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Hills by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.35. 199,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

