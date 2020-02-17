Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00321794 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015247 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000843 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.