BitStash (STASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, BitStash has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. BitStash has a market capitalization of $42,018.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitStash token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitStash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00480751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.67 or 0.06141538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005160 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010126 BTC.

BitStash Profile

STASH is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco . The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co . BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitStash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitStash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.