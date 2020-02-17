Bitcoin Red Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $41,000.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

