Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $785,701.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00591288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00126918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

