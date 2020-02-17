Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00036517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $487,165.00 and approximately $15,187.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004397 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,169 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

