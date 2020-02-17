Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

