BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0077

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $443,628.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

