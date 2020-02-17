Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,613.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $341,750.00 and $10,613.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042524 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00071110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,824.41 or 1.00842417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 218,583,240 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

