BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.25. 4,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BioCardia has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

