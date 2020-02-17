Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $22.27 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $448.94 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $22.27 or 0.00232620 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03055730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00145807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, LBank, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

