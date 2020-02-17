Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of BILI opened at $28.69 on Monday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

