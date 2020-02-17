BidaskClub Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.53.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,434 shares of company stock worth $5,599,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.