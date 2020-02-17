BidaskClub Lowers Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GSAT opened at $0.44 on Friday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
Globalstar Company Profile
