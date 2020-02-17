BidaskClub Lowers Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT opened at $0.44 on Friday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

