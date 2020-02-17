Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares Down 2.6%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 392,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 331% from the average session volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Berkeley Energia news, insider Robert Behets 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

