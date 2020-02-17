Benchmark Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARG. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. CarGurus has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 30,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,218,966.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,517 shares of company stock worth $27,319,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.