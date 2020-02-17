Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 390,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.11.

BLPH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

