Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.14. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Beigene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

